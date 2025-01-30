New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The first edition of its flagship motorsport event 'REVVolution 2025' dedicated to the "spirit of motorsport" in India, comprised of representatives from the Federation of Motorsport Council in India (FMSCI), and Automobile Manufacturers and Motorsport Icons at the event on Thursday.

The event was organised to understand the current motorsport landscape in India and focus further towards talent development and grassroots initiatives for the future of motorsport in the country. The event was graced with the presence of Arindam Ghosh, President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) as the chief guest, as per a press release.

The gala was organised as a grand spectacle and highlighted the growing passion for motorsport in the country. Several standout figures from Indian motorsport, who have represented Indian on an international level in 2024, were felicitated for their extraordinary contribution at the international events. Some notable names present to receive the awards were Gaurav Gill, Jatin Jain, Sanjay Takale, Johann Reeves Emmanuel, Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel and Shardul Shas Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Arindam Ghosh, President of the Federation of Motorsport Council in India said as quoted by a FMSCI press release, "Talent development, corporate investment and event planning are key for any sport popularity. Through a 5-star combination of The Federation, Organisers, Corporates, Media and Competitors, we aim to strengthen Motorsport in India on an unprecedented level. Our aim is to ensure that motorsport grows in popularity and is accessible to all enthusiasts. We can only solve challenges through cooperation and better planning for the future".

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Balan, Director, Maxperience expressed," India has been gaining global recognition in the motorsport world. In the recent past, we have witnessed talented racers represent India and make their mark on the international stage. Motorsport has been booming over the years with the evolution of infrastructure and an abundance of young talent. Through REVVolution 2025, we reaffirm our commitment and aim to explore opportunities in motorsport for corporates, entrepreneurs, racers and fans".

Some of the other motorsport icons that were digitally felicitated for their outstanding achievements and contributions were Jehan Daruvala, Arjun Maini, Kush Maini, Harith Noah and Ashish Raorane.

The event also organised a panel discussion consisting of motorsport experts and veterans. The discussion was moderated by ace rally driver and award-winning content creator, Garima Avtar. The Panellists included Arindam Ghosh, Aspi Bathena, Gaurav Gill, Rohit Jha and Sameer Suneja as they delved deep and shared their opinions on the topic 'Rising India as a MotoSports Nation' at Roseate House, Aerocity. The event was organised in collaboration with Blue Bytes, Wanderers Adventure and Garima Avtar Racing. (ANI)

