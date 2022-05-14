Gurugram (Haryana)[India], May 14 (ANI): It takes a lot of hard work and struggles to keep dreams alive and make them come true. With the goal of chasing her dreams, Dhruvi Choudhary of Gurugram has been putting in enormous efforts in Rhythmic Gymnastics. With her impressive performance at the national level, she is now all set to compete at the ISF School World Games 2022 in France.

This young athlete from Haryana has got a chance to raise the flag of India at the ISF School World Games 2022 to be held in France from 14 May to 22 May. Her coach, parents, and family, have high expectations and Dhruvi will undoubtedly live up to them. Dhruvi comes from a modest family and has two sisters who are also gymnasts.

Congratulating Dhruvi Choudhary, Surajpal Ammu, Vice President of Haryana Olympic Association and President of Haryana Gymnastics Association, said, "Today, it is heartening to see how the country's daughters are progressing in sports. The way Dhruvi is persevering with patience and courage to make her mark at the international level is really commendable. My best wishes are with Dhruvi as she raises our national flag in France. I am sure she will come out with flying colours and make us proud. I would also like to thank M3M Foundation for helping Dhruvi materialize her dreams."

15-year-old player Dhruvi Choudhary, said, "I always wanted to be a good gymnastics player. However, due to financial constraints, I had seen many ups and downs in my life, and the ambition of going to France seemed like a far-fetched dream. But the scholarship offered has enabled me to focus on my goals without being distracted."

Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation wished Dhruvi, saying, "We are proud to support Dhruvi through the Lakshya programme. I want Dhruvi to bring laurels to the country and Haryana by winning this big tournament being organized in France and carve out a niche for herself." (ANI)

