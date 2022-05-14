Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Gujarat Titans in match 62 of IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 14. The defending champions, after a poor start, showed signs of life in this competition but eventually, have been knocked out of the playoff contention when they were defeated by Mumbai Indians in their last encounter. On the contrary, Gujarat Titans became the first team in IPL 2022 to qualify and they did so by pulling off a nail-biting thriller against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Heading into this game on the back of opposite results, both Chennai and Gujarat and expected to put up an exciting contest. Ambati Rayudu Deletes Tweet After Announcing IPL 2022 As His 'Last' Edition of Playing the Tournament

Gujarat Titans had defeated Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring game the last time these two sides clashed earlier this year. While Hardik Pandya's side will aim for a double, CSK would put their best foot forward in ensuring that they end this season on a high. Ahead of this game, let us take a look at the betting odds and win probability.

CSK vs GT Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans are the bookmaker's favourite to win this game against CSK. According to Bet365, CSK's betting odds are 2.10 as compared to Gujarat's which is 1.72.

CSK vs GT Win Probability

CSK vs GT Win Probability (Source: Google)

Gujarat Titans are slightly ahead when it comes to Google Predictions for the outcome of this match. Hardik Pandya's team have a win probability of 54% as compared to Chennai's, who have 46%. However, this will change as and when the game starts and progresses. Gujarat had won the last time they faced CSK in the IPL.

