Sun City, Feb 3 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari, starting her international season in South Africa, comfortably made the cut at the SuperSport Ladies Challenge presented by Sun International on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

Ridhima, who hopes to play well in the Sunshine Tour and find a way into the Ladies European Tour, added 1-under 71 to her first round of 4-over 76 to be tied-16th at 3-over.

Fellow Indian, Pranavi Urs played superbly for 3-under 69 that included a birdie-eagle finish but she still missed out on the cut by one shot. Her first round 82 cost her dearly as she ended at 7-over and the cut fell at 6-over.

With Top-30 and ties making the cut, Ridhima is assured action for the third and final day.

A second round 5-under-par 67 helped Casandra Alexander surge to the top of the leader board.

With her first-round of 2-under-par 70, Alexander has a four-shot cushion after taking the lead on seven-under at Gary Player Country Club. Clara Young (71-71), Lee Ann Pace (69-73) and Lily May Humphreys (70-72) were tied second.

Ridhima had a fine front nine with three birdies and no bogeys but on the back nine she gave away two bogeys against one birdie in her 71.

