Kolar (Karnataka), Jul 24 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari, who has not won since 2022, produced a round with seven birdies to take a four-shot lead into the final round of the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

It was a roller coaster of a ride for her with seven birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in a card of 2-under 70.

Lying third after the first round, Ridhima was three under through the first five holes, but she gave away four shots over the next four holes with back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and the seventh and a double bogey on the ninth for a 1-over 37.

Birdies on the 10th and the 12th were followed by a bogey on the 13th. Birdies on the 14th and the 16th ensured a solid 2-under round as she finished with pars on the last two holes.

Overnight leader Neha Tripathi (69-77) slipped in the second round with one birdie, four bogeys and a double bogey, while Amandeep Drall made a big move up with a second straight round of 73.

Amandeep had four birdies, three of which came between the 10th and the 13th, besides three bogeys and a double bogey. Amandeep and Neha were tied second at 2-over 146.

Amateur Saanvi Somu carded one of the three under par rounds with a 71 that had four birdies against three bogeys.

Oviya Reddi (73) and Seher Atwal (75) were tied fifth at 4-over 148.

Vani Kapoor made a big improvement on her first round score with a 2-under 70 that took her to tied-seventh place alongside Heena Kang (72), Gauri Karhade (73) and Durga Nittur (79) as they completed the top-10 at 5-over 149.

A total of 27 players made the cut for the final round.

