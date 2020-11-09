New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The United Nations and Football for Peace, a youth sports movement, are organising an online symposium on Tuesday on the topic 'unlocking the power of football', which will also be attended by Real Kashmir FC chairman Sandeep Chattoo.

The symposium will be hosted by TV Presenter Hayley McQueen.

Chattoo, whose team has made rapid strides in recent years, will join global leaders and football legends.

Some of the eminent personalities attending the conference are Vladimir Voronkov, under secretary general of United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, Sheika Alya Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar's permanent representative to the UN, Christopher K Harnisch of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, United States Department of State, Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke and Real Kashmir FC player Kashif Siddiqi.

Chattoo will deliberate on "the role of football in preventing and countering violence" and his journey in bringing peace through football and getting youngsters closer to stand for a cause, an RKFC release stated.

He will also share his vision for his football club which was started with "a thought of doing something for the kids and which is now recognised throughout South Asia".

The symposium will be attended by permanent representatives, deputy permanent representatives and members of delegations to UNGA.

"Football for Peace also invites delegates that represent a broad range of football relevant interests, including players, clubs, agents and institutions such as UEFA, FIFA, NFLPA, MLS and the NFL."

The organisation head said the symposium is a high-level event aimed at promoting the power of football in preventing and countering violence.

It will discuss how the world can unlock the power of football "to safeguard people from being recruited into violence in all its forms, the role that governments, the private sector, civil society organisations and communities can play, and the partnerships that we can create to do more together."

According to the release, the event will showcase the work Football for Peace delivers in communities that address social issues and simultaneously host conversations with policy makers and experts about the role that sport and football can play in being a force for good and bring the movement to India.

"The use of sport is a highly innovative area in which these dialogue and engagement programmes are being developed through strong partnerships between governments, civil society organisation, private sector, the media and community groups," the release said.

