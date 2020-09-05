Kottayam (Ker), Sep 5 (PTI) Olympian Anju Bobby George and legendary volleyball player P Bharathan Nair have been honoured by their hometown in Kerala by having roads named after them, officials said here on Saturday.

The Changanassery Municipal Council on Friday passed a resolution to name the roads after the sports greats from their town in Kottayam district, they said.

Sajan Francis, Changanassery Municipal Chairman, said it is the duty of the municipality to recognise the achievements of two legendary sports personalities who were born and brought up in Changanassery.

"Their contributions should have been recognised much earlier. Better late than never," he said.

Talking to P T I, Anju Bobby George said she was grateful to the people of her hometown and leaders of Changanassery Municipal Council for acknowledging her achievements in the world of sports.

"It was really an unexpected honour. This is something special because my hometown has acknowledged my achievements," said George, who won a historic bronze medal in the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris.

Bharathan Nair, a native of Puzhavathu in Changanassery, led the Indian volleyball team at the 1963 Pre- Olympic qualifiers held in New Delhi.

He was a member of the Indian team that won the 1958 Asian Games bronze medal.

Nair also played in the Indian team that participated in the World Volleyball Championship in Paris in 1956.

Bharathan Nair died in 2007 at the age of 81.PTI COR

