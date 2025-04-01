Johannesburg [South Africa], April 1 (ANI): South Africa men's white-ball team head coach Rob Walter on Tuesday stepped down from his role citing personal reasons after being associated with Proteas for 67 ODIs and T20Is.

"Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together," said Walter as quoted by the ICC.

The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it's time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights," the 49-year-old added.

During his tenure, the Proteas made history by reaching their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024, where they finished as runners-up to India in Barbados, following an impressive eight-match winning streak.

He also guided the 50-over team to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Overseeing the national squad in 36 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20 Internationals, Walter led the team to series victories against the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, and Pakistan.

His final assignment was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he took the Proteas to yet another semi-final, facing New Zealand in Lahore in March.

South Africa are yet to announce his replacement. (ANI)

