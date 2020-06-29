Brisbane, Jun 29 (AP) Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler has ended his tenure as coach of the Brisbane Roar in Australian Football's A-League.

The Roar confirmed Monday that Fowler, who returned to Britain in March while the A-League was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, will not resume his coaching duties.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong told the Sydney Morning Herald the 45-year-old Fowler does not want to be separated from his England-based family during the virus outbreak.

“The world's changed, we never expected this,” Fong told the Herald.

“It's a shame because the way we were building was beautiful."

Fowler, who played in the A-League for the North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory near the end of his playing career, joined Brisbane as head coach on a two-year contract in April, 2019.

He had guided Brisbane into fourth place in the 11-team A-League table, with 10 wins from 22 games, when the league was suspended. (AP)

