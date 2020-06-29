Manchester United will be hoping to extend their 14-match unbeaten streak when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League 2019-20 match. Both United and Brighton are unbeaten in the two league games they have played since the Premier League resumed earlier this month. United drew at Tottenham Hotspur and beat Sheffield while Brighton beat Arsenal and held Leicester City to a goalless draw. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the right team for the Brighton vs Manchester United league clash should scroll down. Jurgen Klopp Has Knocked Manchester United Off Their Perch: Former Liverpool Midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

United also beat Norwich City 2-1 in the FA Cup quarter-finals after the match went into extra-time and Graham Potter’s side will hope they can take full advantage of Red Devils’ tired legs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have no fresh injuries to worry about and will have a full squad at his disposal. Brighton though have few injuries with Adam Webster out for this game after limping off against Leicester within the opening 24 minutes. Tariq Lamptey is doubtful while Jose Izquierdo is still sidelined.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manchester United custodian David de Gea (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy match.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) has shown great form and has been registering assists. He is a must pick. United captain and centre-back Harry Maguire (MUN) and Lewis Dunk (BHA) should be the other defenders picked.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – United midfield duo Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Paul Pogba (MUN) are two must picks in midfield. Brighton’s Aaron Mooy (BHA) and Yves Bissouma (BHA) can be the other picks in midfield.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Neal Maupay (BHA), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) should lead the attack.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Lewis Dunk (BHA), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Aaron Mooy (BHA), Yves Bissouma (BHA), Neal Maupay (BHA), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (MUN) should be picked as the captain for this fantasy team while teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) can be appointed as the vice-captain. Bissaka is not only strong defensively but can also record an assist or two with his dangerous crosses and earn you some extra points.

