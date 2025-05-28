New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): In one of the most memorable finishes of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history by pulling off the third-highest successful run chase in the tournament's history, overhauling a daunting 228-run target against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with eight balls to spare. The unbeaten 107-run stand between captain Jitesh Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal proved to be the defining partnership in RCB's six-wicket triumph, the highest-ever total chased at Lucknow.

Jitesh led from the front with a blistering 85 not out off just 33 deliveries, peppered with eight boundaries and six towering sixes. On the other end, Mayank played the perfect foil, finishing unbeaten on 41 from 23 balls, striking five boundaries and keeping the pressure on the LSG bowlers.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Playoffs: Teams, Schedule, Venues and Timings in IST.

While speaking on JioHotstar after the match, former India cricketer and JioStar expert Robin Uthappa praised the duo's match-winning effort and underlined the importance of momentum heading into the business end of the season.

"It's a great victory for RCB. There's a lot of momentum that's going to come from this win for RCB. But the job's not done yet. One of the things RCB needs to do right now is respect the momentum they've just created from that scintillating, mind-boggling knock from their captain, Jitesh Sharma," Uthappa said.

Also Read | World Bowling League Announces India Cricketing Icon Virat Kohli As Strategic Investor (Watch Video).

He was full of praise for Jitesh's captain's knock, calling it a display of character and resolve.

"I thought that was an incredible knock -- full of determination and grit, which resulted in glory," he said.

However, Uthappa was quick to highlight Mayank Agarwal's invaluable contribution at the other end.

"Mayank Agarwal's knock was phenomenal as well. He played the perfect support role with Jitesh and kept finding the boundaries. He may not get a lot of attention, but that inning was critical for RCB's victory. No amount of praise is enough for that kind of contribution," he added.

This chase also marked only the third time RCB have successfully chased a 200-plus total in IPL history. With this statement win, they sealed a top-two finish in the league stage, as they will have two opportunities to reach the final. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)