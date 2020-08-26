Valencia [Spain], Aug 26 (ANI): Valencia on Tuesday announced that Rodrigo Moreno is joining Leeds United.

Valencia said they have reached a 'preliminary agreement' with the English club, pending the completion of documentation.

"Valencia CF have reached a preliminary agreement with Leeds United FC this Tuesday for the transfer of footballer Rodrigo Moreno to the English club, pending the completion of documentation and other formalities and the passing of a mandatory medical examination," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Valencia also thanked Moreno who made 220 appearances for the club over the last six seasons, netting 59 goals.

"Valencia CF wish to thank Rodrigo for his commitment and efforts over the last six seasons - in which he has played a total of 220 games, scored 59 goals, and helped the club to win the Copa del Rey. Valencia CF wish him all the best in this new stage in his professional career," the club added. (ANI)

