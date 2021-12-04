Taunton [UK], December 4 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club has announced that all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has signed a contract extension.

The popular all-rounder has agreed on a one-year extension which will see him remain at Somerset until at least the end of the 2023 season. His current deal was due to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Could Replace Ajinkya Rahane as Vice-Captain for India Tour of South Africa 2021: Reports.

Roelof first came to the County in 2011 after signing a short-term contract. He returned in 2016 and since then has established himself as an important member of the First XI squad across all three formats of the game.

In his time with the Club, the Netherlands International's performances have seen him awarded with his County Cap, and he was a key part of Somerset's Royal London Cup triumph in 2019.

Also Read | Ralf Rangnick Praises Cristiano Ronaldo After His Brace Against Arsenal, Says 'Fittest Player I’ve Ever Seen at His Age'.

After signing the extension, Roelof said: "I'm really pleased to have extended my time at Somerset. We have a great group of guys here and I genuinely feel that we are on the verge of something exceptional."

"The Club holds a very special place in my heart, and I will be doing everything that I can to make sure that we win games of cricket and claim the silverware that the players and our brilliant Members deserve," he added.

He also broke the record for the highest score by a Somerset player in a 50-over match when he made a match-winning 165 not out against Surrey at the Cooper Associates County Ground in 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)