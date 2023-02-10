Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rohit Sharma notched his first century as Test skipper as India took a 49-run first-innings lead, reaching 226 for five at tea on day two of the series opener here on Friday.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (118 not out) continued batting with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

Also Read | Umran Malik Visits 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, Attends Function at Dalhousie Club.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy (4/59) continued to impress in his debut game as he sent Virat Kohli (12) packing, who fell off the first ball of the second session.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (1/81) then accounted for debutant Suryakumar Yadav (8).

Also Read | What Is Formula E? All You Need to Know About the All-Electric Racing Series Ahead of Inaugural Race in India.

But Rohit joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja (34 not out) to extend India's lead.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs.

India 1st innings: 226 for 5 in 80 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 118, Ravindra Jadeja batting 34; Todd Murphy 4/59).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)