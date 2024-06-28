Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma showed how to bat on a pitch with low bounce as India did well to reach 171 for seven in the rain-hit second semifinal of the T20 World Cup against England here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli perished early once early, trying to force the pace but Rohit (57 off 39 balls) found an able ally in Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 36) as the two powered India to a challenging total.

Also Read | ENG 5/0 in 1 Over (Target 172) | India vs England Live Score Updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt Start Run Chase for England.

The keenly awaited fixture was impacted by intermittent rain with the start of play being delayed by one hour and 15 minutes. Another halt came when India were 65 for two in eight overs.

As many as 250 additional minutes have been allotted to the game but there is no reserve day.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Joins Leicestershire for Remainder of County Championship 2024, One-Day Cup.

Soon after Kohli (9) and Rohit came out to bat after England put the opposition in, it became clear the surface was on the slower side and low bounce made the task trickier for the batters.

Both Rohit and Kohli tried to whack the pace duo of Reece Topley and Jofra Archer off length early in the innings but could not connect.

Showing eagerness to take on the bowlers, Kohli regularly charged down against both Topley and Archer but with no success.

He finally connected one from Topley, a fuller ball, for a six over mid-wicket before the left-arm pacer shortened his length, leading to the India superstar's dismissal two balls later.

Kohli went for the same stroke on the on-side but ended up getting bowled, extending his lean run in the tournament.

Rohit, on the other hand, adapted to the conditions much better and decided to play the ball late and behind the stumps. One example of that was the guide over backward point off Archer in the second over when the ball went through Phil Salt's hands to reach the boundary.

Setting the benchmark for other batters, Rohit then collected back-to-back fours in Topley's third over before applying pressure on England's premier spinner Adil Rashid after India reached 46 for two in the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant (4) was the second batter to be dismissed as he mistimed a flick to be caught at midwicket off Sam Curran.

Then came the engrossing match-up between Rohit and Rashid where the Indian captain employed the reverse and conventional sweep to collect two fours from the leg-spinner's opening over.

Suryakumar Yadav was batting on 13 alongside Rohit when rain returned at the Providence Stadium, forcing the game to be paused for more than an hour.

The weather played spoilsport two balls after Suryakumar got inside the line to pick Jordan over fine leg for a maximum.

England used the leg-spin of Rashid and Liam Livingstone from both ends after the forced break but they could not stifle Rohit and Suryakumar.

A full toss from Rashid was duly dispatched over short fine leg for four, the first of many boundaries that India accumulated in the middle overs.

The 13th over from Curran yielded 19 runs for India with Suryakumar smashing a couple of sixes and Rohit played a pick-up shot for a maximum that also brought up his second successive fifty.

The entertaining 73-run ended when Rohit was beaten by a googly from Rashid while attempting a slog.

Following Curran's bumper 13th over, the next fours were quiet for India before Hardik Pandya (23 off 13) hit two flat sixes on either side of the pitch to push the innings forward.

Ravindra Jadeja (17 not out off 9), sent ahead of Shivam Dube, got two crucial fours off Archer in the penultimate over while the latter's stay lasted only one ball.

Axar Patel's six off Jordan in the final over took India past 170. The team scored 53 runs in the last five overs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)