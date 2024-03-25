Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Indian skipper and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma enjoyed the festival of Holi with his family and MI teammates on Monday.

Rohit took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a video of him having fun with his wife, Ritika, daughter and Samaira. He was seen having fun in a puddle of colour and water along with his MI teammates, which also included Tilak Varma.

The veteran batter also enjoyed some dancing with his family.

Notably, Rohit's franchise MI started their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a six-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With this loss, MI started their new era in captaincy of Hardik Pandya on a bad note.

Sai Sudarshan (45) and skipper Shubman Gill (31) played crucial knocks to take GT to 168/6, with Jasprit Bumrah's 3/14 in four overs keeping their willows quiet largely. In the run chase, after two quick wickets, Rohit (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) gave MI some momentum with a 77-run stand, however, they fell short by six runs in face of some excellent bowling by pacers Spencer Johnson, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma, who took two wickets each. MI was restricted to 162/9 in their 20 overs.

MI's next match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI)

