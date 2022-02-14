By Vipul Kashyap

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday praised Rohit Sharma saying that he is a good and very supportive captain.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The Rohit-led side won the ODI series 3-0 against West Indies. Both the teams will now be facing each other for the T20I series in Kolkata, starting from February 16.

"Rohit no doubt is a good captain. He has won many IPL seasons and is a great leader. He has been really supportive to me, as we both have been playing for a long time now," Shami told ANI.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Relationship With Ralf Rangnick Reportedly Fractured Amidst Manchester United's Poor Form.

On being picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.5 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, mega auctions, the pacer said that he is really excited to join the new franchise.

"I am very happy and looking forward to the team as soon as possible. Will try to give 100 per cent to this franchise and get the best results possible," said the pacer.

"I always want to leave a mark behind for the youngsters to follow. So, I will be frank with all the young players in the squad to motivate them to perform better for the team. These youngsters will be performing well and it will be a good sign for our country," he added.

IPL 2022, mega auction took place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer were among the top picks of the mega auction.

Meanwhile, India batter Suresh Raina, Australia batters Steve Smith and Aaron Finch, and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill remained unsold in the mega auction. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma also could not find any buyers and went unsold. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)