Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma and Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli broke down in tears after a painful defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

The Men in Blue's crushing six-wicket loss to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saddened Rohit, who led the team with determination. Kohli, who scored the most runs in the competition and was named player of the tournament, was also devastated by the loss.

In a viral video posted by a user on X, Rohit and Virat were seen leaving the pitch with tears in their eyes.

Notably, hosts India had an outstanding record, registering 10 consecutive victories, leading up to the final.

India's run-scoring machine Kohli was named the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament. Kohli's brilliance with the bat was a defining feature of the tournament, with India's number three scoring at least a half-century in nine of his 11 innings. His 765 runs in the tournament is the most ever scored by an individual batter at a men's Cricket World Cup, surpassing the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 673 in the 2003 tournament.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title. (ANI)

