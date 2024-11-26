Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Confirms Rohit Sharma Will Play in Adelaide Test Against Australia

Rajeev Shukla said that the triumph over Australia in Perth was of great importance. He added that both the Indian bowlers and batters performed well in the game. The BCCI vice-president also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be playing the upcoming second Test and lead the side against the Aussies.

  • Festivals
    Blackout Wednesday 2024 Date: What Is Drinksgiving? Everything You Need To Know About This Pre-Thanksgiving Celebration Blackout Wednesday 2024 Date: What Is Drinksgiving? Everything You Need To Know About This Pre-Thanksgiving Celebration
  • Videos
    Tamannaah Bhatia Hints at Marriage With Vijay Varma, Says ‘Shaadi Bhi Ho Sakti Hai’ Tamannaah Bhatia Hints at Marriage With Vijay Varma, Says ‘Shaadi Bhi Ho Sakti Hai’
    • Close
    Search

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Confirms Rohit Sharma Will Play in Adelaide Test Against Australia

    Rajeev Shukla said that the triumph over Australia in Perth was of great importance. He added that both the Indian bowlers and batters performed well in the game. The BCCI vice-president also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be playing the upcoming second Test and lead the side against the Aussies.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 26, 2024 02:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Confirms Rohit Sharma Will Play in Adelaide Test Against Australia
    Rohit Sharma (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

    Mumbai, November 26: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday lauded Team India for the massive 295-run win over Australia in the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings. India National Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Return Home Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Series for ‘Personal Reasons’: Report.

    Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Shukla said that the triumph over Australia in Perth was of great importance. He added that both the Indian bowlers and batters performed well in the game. The BCCI vice-president also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be playing the upcoming second Test and lead the side against the Aussies.

    "The victory in Perth is of great importance. Our bowlers and batsmen played very well...Rohit Sharma will be playing the second test as the Captain...," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

    Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started practising in the nets as he joined the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the birth of his second child. Perth Test Smashes Attendance, Viewership Records to Start Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series.

    In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

    Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

    In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Head Coach Andrew McDonald Confirms Australia To Retain Squad for Adelaide Test, Mitchell Marsh’s Fitness Will Be Monitored.

    Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each. At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

    Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    AUS vs IND AUS vs IND 2024-25 Australia Australia National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Australia vs India BGT 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2024-25 India India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team India vs Australia
    You might also like
    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Confirms Rohit Sharma Will Play in Adelaide Test Against Australia
    Rohit Sharma (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

    Mumbai, November 26: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday lauded Team India for the massive 295-run win over Australia in the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings. India National Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Return Home Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Series for ‘Personal Reasons’: Report.

    Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Shukla said that the triumph over Australia in Perth was of great importance. He added that both the Indian bowlers and batters performed well in the game. The BCCI vice-president also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be playing the upcoming second Test and lead the side against the Aussies.

    "The victory in Perth is of great importance. Our bowlers and batsmen played very well...Rohit Sharma will be playing the second test as the Captain...," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

    Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma started practising in the nets as he joined the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the birth of his second child. Perth Test Smashes Attendance, Viewership Records to Start Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series.

    In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

    Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

    In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Head Coach Andrew McDonald Confirms Australia To Retain Squad for Adelaide Test, Mitchell Marsh’s Fitness Will Be Monitored.

    Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each. At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

    Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    AUS vs IND AUS vs IND 2024-25 Australia Australia National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Australia vs India BGT 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 IND vs AUS IND vs AUS 2024-25 India India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team India vs Australia
    You might also like
    5G Subscriptions in India Projected To Reach 970 Million, Monthly Data Usage Expected To Reach 66GB by End of 2030
    Technology

    5G Subscriptions in India Projected To Reach 970 Million, Monthly Data Usage Expected To Reach 66GB by End of 2030
    Is Indian Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Dating Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know
    Cricket

    Is Indian Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Dating Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know
    Constitution Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Calls Constitution of India ‘A Progressive, Living Document’ on 75th Samvidhan Diwas
    News

    Constitution Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Calls Constitution of India ‘A Progressive, Living Document’ on 75th Samvidhan Diwas
    pSmvKUqEylKlfJyla68pWwjKUsZ0nLWtrylrjMpS53ycte+vKXwAymMIdJzGIa85jITKYyl8nMZjrzmdCMpjSnSc1qWvOa2MymNrfJzW5685vgDKc4x0nOcprznOhMpzrXyc52uvOd8IynPOdJz3ra8574zKc+98nPfvrznwANqEAHStCCGvSgCE2oQhfK0IY69KEQjahEJ0qH0Ypa9KIYzahGN8rRjnr0oyANqUhHStKSmvSkKE2pSlfK0pa69KUwjalMZ0rTmtr0pjjNqU53ytOe+vSnQA2qUIdK1KIa9ahITapSl8rUpjr1qVCNqlSnStWqWvWqWM2qVrfK1a569atgDatYx0rWspr1rGhNq1rXyta2uvWtcI2rXOeKwwQAADs=" alt="5G Subscriptions in India Projected To Reach 970 Million, Monthly Data Usage Expected To Reach 66GB by End of 2030">
    Technology

    5G Subscriptions in India Projected To Reach 970 Million, Monthly Data Usage Expected To Reach 66GB by End of 2030
    Is Indian Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Dating Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know
    Cricket

    Is Indian Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Dating Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know
    Constitution Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Calls Constitution of India ‘A Progressive, Living Document’ on 75th Samvidhan Diwas
    News

    Constitution Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Calls Constitution of India ‘A Progressive, Living Document’ on 75th Samvidhan Diwas
    Australia Social Media Ban: Google and Meta Urge Country’s Government To Delay Banning Services for Children Under 16, Says Need More Time To Assess Impact
    Technology

    Australia Social Media Ban: Google and Meta Urge Country’s Government To Delay Banning Services for Children Under 16, Says Need More Time To Assess Impact
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Mohit Rathee

    Sold IconSold To

    RCB RCB

    Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Mohit Rathee

    Sold IconSold To

    RCB RCB

    Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Constitution Day
    100K+ searches
    26/11
    50K+ searches
    26/11
    20K+ searches
    26/11
    20K+ searches
    Eknath Shinde
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Constitution Day
    100K+ searches
    26/11
    50K+ searches
    26/11
    20K+ searches
    26/11
    20K+ searches
    Eknath Shinde
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah