Adelaide, Dec 19 (AP) England captain Joe Root was injured during the pre-game warm-ups and did not take the field for the start of day four of the second Ashes Test.

Root was hit in the abdomen while batting in the nets ahead of Sunday's play at Adelaide Oval.

"He is currently being assessed by the England medical team," a team spokesman said in a statement.

Allrounder Ben Stokes will stand in as captain as the tourists seek to avoid defeat in Adelaide and go two-nil down in the five-Test series.

Australia resumed on Sunday at 1-45 in its second innings, with a dominant lead of 282 runs. (AP)

