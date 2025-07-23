Mohali, Jul 23 (PTI) Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA), in collaboration with Hockey Punjab, is set to organise the second edition of the Punjab Hockey League (PHL) for the junior age group, with a total prize pool of Rs 30 lakh, the largest ever for a junior-level hockey tournament in the country.

The league aims to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development.

Eight academy teams from across the country will participate in the league, which will be conducted in two phases.

The inaugural edition of the Punjab Hockey League featured six teams from Punjab competing in a home-and-away format across two phases.

The first phase this year is scheduled from August 31 to September 9 at the Mohali International Hockey Stadium.

The second phase, along with the finals, will take place at the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar from September 15 to 27.

The prize money will be distributed among all eight teams based on their final rankings. Each team is permitted to register up to 20 players, including three players from the Under-21 category (born after 01.01.2005) and 17 players from the Under-19 category (born after 01.01.2007).

