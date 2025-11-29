Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): Royal Champs ended a series of five straight losses with an emphatic 7-wicket victory over Northern Warriors in Match 25 of Abu Dhabi T10 Season 8, showcasing the team's resilience and fighting spirit, as per a release.

In a clinical display, Royal Champs restricted Northern Warriors to 80/5 in 10 overs, led by Daniel Sams's 3/12. Chasing the target, Mohammad Shahzad scored 19, Brandon McMullen anchored the innings, and Aaron Jones sealed it with 20 off 11 balls, finishing the job in 8.4 overs with seven wickets remaining.

Rajeshree Shete, CEO of Royal Champs, lauded the team's perseverance, "After a challenging start, this win is a true reflection of the grit and dedication of our players and coaching staff. We've believed in this squad's potential from day one. Our message remains clear, never give up. Today, the Royal Champs have shown that persistence and hard work pay off. This victory is just the beginning of an exciting journey for us," as quoted from a release.

Head coach Courtney Walsh emphasised the squad's unity and ambition, "The Royal Champs are building momentum with every match. This win proves the character and talent within the team. We play fearless, smart cricket and remain focused on improving with each game. The spirit in the camp has lifted, and we are ready to compete at the highest level."

Despite the challenges, Royal Champs have demonstrated consistent competitiveness throughout the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 8. The franchise has pushed tournament favourites to narrow margins, losing multiple matches by just four to six runs while showcasing the quality within their squad.

West Indies power-hitter Aaron Jones has provided explosive batting performances, while Daniel Sams has consistently delivered with the ball. The team has also produced memorable fielding moments, including Chris Jordan's spectacular catch, which is being considered a tournament highlight.

The Royal Champs squad has maintained positive energy and unwavering morale despite early setbacks, qualities that finally translated into a commanding victory.

This breakthrough positions Royal Champs for greater success in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. (ANI)

