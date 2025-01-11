Chandigarh [India], January 11 (ANI): Legend 90 League on Saturday announced the Royal Kings Punjab as its newest franchise for the upcoming League, which is set to take place in February 2025. Following this major announcement, the Royal Kings Punjab revealed their official logo.

According to a release from Legend 90 League, the team's logo features regal armour with a crown at its centre, symbolizing strength, royalty, and dominance perfectly capturing the spirit of the Royal Kings Punjab. The Royal Kings Punjab franchise is owned by Shubh Infra a leading real estate firm committed to excellence and innovation.

Speaking about the newest franchise, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra said that they are thrilled to introduce Royal Kings Punjab to the Legend 90 League.

"We are thrilled to introduce Royal Kings Punjab to the Legend 90 League. Our team embodies the spirit of resilience and royalty, and we are confident that our players will bring unmatched energy and performance to the League," Garg was quoted in a release from Legend 90 League.

Speaking about the team's vision, Sunny Sehgal, also a Director of Shubh Infra, added that Royal Kings Punjab is a symbol of pride and passion for cricket fans across Punjab.

"Royal Kings Punjab is a symbol of pride and passion for cricket fans across Punjab. We are dedicated to building a strong, competitive squad that reflects the rich cricketing heritage of our region. We look forward to delivering thrilling performances and making a lasting impact in the Legend 90 League," Sehgal said.

Legend 90 is an exhilarating cricket tournament that unites legendary players in an innovative and fast-paced 90-ball format. This unique league is a celebration of cricket's finest icons, bringing them back to the field to relive the glory and excitement they once created.

The League will feature franchises and showcase the skills of legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza. (ANI)

