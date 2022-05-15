Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

In the RR playing XI, Jimmy Neesham came in for Rassie Van Der Duusen and Obed Mccoy replaced Kuldeep Sen.

Ravi Bishnoi replaced Karan Sharma in the LSG lineup.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan. PTI AH

