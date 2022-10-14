Cairo, Oct 14 (PTI) Young Rudrankksh Patil on Friday won gold in men's 10m air rifle event in the ISSF World Championship here, becoming only the second Indian to achieve the feat after the legendary Abhinav Bindra.

Patil also secured a 2014 Paris Olympics quota for the country in the process. This was India's second Olympic quota.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs BFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

The 18-year-old Rudrankksh beat Italy's Danilo Dennis Sollazzo 17-13 in the gold medal match after a brilliant come-from-behind effort.

Four quota spots are available in Olympic events at the World Championship this year.

Also Read | India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Asia Cup 2022 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

India had earned their first quota at the Shotgun World Championship in Croatia recently, courtesy Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the men's trap event.

Appearing in his maiden World Championship, Rudrankksh was trailing 4-10 in the new format in the gold medal match to decide the top two.

The Italian shooter maintained the lead for the majority of the final but the Indian produced a stunning comeback to emerge winner.

Rudrankksh topped the qualification and was assured of the quota after he entered the gold medal match in second place in the ranking round.

Beijing 2008 Olympics champion Bindra had won his World Championship gold in his pet 10m air rifle event in 2006 in Zagreb, Croatia. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)