Basseterre (Saint Kitts and Nevis), Dec 9 (AP) Sherfane Rutherford smashed 113 runs in 80 balls as West Indies secured a five-wicket win over Bangladesh with 14 balls remaining in the first one-day international.

Rutherford struck eight sixes and seven boundaries at Basseterre's Warner Park before he was caught by Nahid Rana off Soumya Sarkar in the 47th over with only seven more runs needed. West Indies finished on 295-5.

Bangladesh had won the toss and chose to bat first, posting a respectable 294-6 in 50 overs with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz top scoring with 74 runs in 101 balls. Opener Tanzid Hasan hit a run-a-ball 60 which featured three sixes and six fours.

Mahmudullah was 50 not out off 44 deliveries, and Jaker Ali hit a 40-ball 48, with both hitting three sixes. Ali was out to fast-medium Romario Shepherd (3-51 in 10 overs) off the penultimate ball of the innings.

In reply, West Indies was 100-3 after 23 overs. When captain Shai Hope was dismissed by Mehidy for an 88-ball 86, including four sixes, West Indies was 193-4 after 37.1 overs. Rutherford and Justin Greaves (41 not out off 31) were up to the task.

Five Bangladesh bowlers shared the wickets.

The second of three ODIs and the potentially decisive third are at the same venue on Tuesday and Thursday.

Bangladesh went into the ODI match having won a test in the Caribbean for the first time in 15 years. (AP)

