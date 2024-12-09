The India vs Australia 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 might have lasted just three days but it sure has set a record in the historic Test rivalry between these two teams. Travis Head scored a century while Mitchell Starc as well as Pat Cummins took five wickets in each innings as Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in Adelaide. With this victory, the Australia national cricket team levelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 1-1 as they bounced back in style after the 295-run hammering in Perth. However, the IND vs AUS 2nd Test has witnessed the fewest number of balls faced, in a Test match between these two teams. ‘My Job Is to…’ India Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence on Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head’s Head Argument During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

The IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024-25 saw a total of just 1031 deliveries bowled across the four innings, the lowest number in a Test match involving India and Australia. The previous record was that of 1135 deliveries that was bowled in the India vs Australia Test match in Indore in the year 2023. Interestingly, Australia had won that match as well, with the margin being nine wickets. The third and fourth matches on this list saw 1200 and 1213 balls being bowled in the IND vs AUS WACA Test (2011-12) and IND vs AUS Wankhede Test (2004-05). Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Travis Head Clears the Air After Heated Exchange Against Mohammed Siraj During IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Adelaide, Says ‘Little Bit of Misunderstanding; We Move On’.

Fewest Balls Bowled in IND vs AUS Test Matches

Year Match Venue Balls 2024-25 IND vs AUS Adelaide Test Adelaide Oval 1031 2022-23 IND vs AUS Indore Test Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 1135 2011-12 IND vs AUS Perth Test WACA 1200 2004-05 IND vs AUS Mumbai Test Wankhede Stadium 1213 2020-21 IND vs AUS Adelaide Test Adelaide Oval 1246

The 10-wicket victory also saw the Australia national cricket team extend their unbeaten record in pink ball Test matches at the Adelaide Oval to eight. Overall, Australia have won 12 pink ball Test matches and lost just one, which shows why they are so dominant in Day-Night Test matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 12:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).