Mumbai, December 9: England pacer Gus Atkinson showcased a stunning performance and picked up a hat-trick against New Zealand in the second Test match in Wellington. Here's a look at the previous five bowlers with hat-tricks in Test cricket.

1. Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali (Photo credit: Twitter @ICC)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bagged his Test hattrick against South Africa in 2017 at The Oval.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Top India pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up a hattrick in 2019 against in Jamaica.

3. Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah in Action During PAK vs BAN 1st Test (Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took a hattrick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in 2020.

4. Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma, and Joshua Da Silva (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in 2021 against West Indies picked up a hat trick in the long format.

5. Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson (Image: @academy_dinda/Twitter)

England pacer Gus Atkinson became the latest bowler with a hatrick in Test cricket. His extraordinary performance against New Zealand in 2024 in Wellington helped him to achieve the feat.