Mumbai, December 9: England pacer Gus Atkinson showcased a stunning performance and picked up a hat-trick against New Zealand in the second Test match in Wellington. Here's a look at the previous five bowlers with hat-tricks in Test cricket.
1. Moeen Ali
England all-rounder Moeen Ali bagged his Test hattrick against South Africa in 2017 at The Oval.
2. Jasprit Bumrah
Top India pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up a hattrick in 2019 against in Jamaica.
3. Naseem Shah
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah took a hattrick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in 2020.
4. Keshav Maharaj
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in 2021 against West Indies picked up a hat trick in the long format.
5. Gus Atkinson
England pacer Gus Atkinson became the latest bowler with a hatrick in Test cricket. His extraordinary performance against New Zealand in 2024 in Wellington helped him to achieve the feat.