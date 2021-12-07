Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a 20-member Maharashtra team in the Vizay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Rahul Tripathi was named Gaikwad's deputy by the selection committee.

Maharashtra have been clubbed with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh in Elite Group D to be played in Rajkot.

They play their first match against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt.), Rahul Tripathi (vice-capt.), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Ankeet Bawane, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Ashay Palkar, Divyang Hinganekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Fulpagar, Avdhoot Dandekar, Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Siddhesh Veer, Yash Kshirsagar, Pavan Shah, Dhanraj Pardeshi.

