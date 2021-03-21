Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) South Africa women beat India women by six wickets in second T20 International to take a series-clinching 2-0 lead here on Sunday.

Brief scores:

India Women: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 47, Richa Ghosh 44 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/27).

South Africa Women: 159 for 4 in 20 0vers (Lizelle Lee 70, Laura Wolvaardt 53 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)