Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): South Africa's premier T20 league, SA20, continues to witness a surge in fandom and affinity in India, a testament to the resounding success of 'SA20 India Day 2025' held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The event marked a key milestone in the League's growing connection with the subcontinent and a launchpad to season four, starting December 26 - January 25, 2026.

Also Read | Senuran Muthusamy, Laura Wolvaardt Win ICC Players of the Month Award for October 2025.

Hosted at the Museum of Solutions (MuSo), the celebration brought together League Commissioner Graeme Smith, South African legends and current stars Faf du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings), David Miller (Paarl Royals), Tom Moody (Durban's Super Giants), Hashim Amla (MI Cape Town), and South African legend Mark Boucher.

Adding to the celebration, Tristan Stubbs (Sunrisers Eastern Cape), Adrian Birrell (Head Coach, Sunrisers Eastern Cape), and Sourav Ganguly (Head Coach, Pretoria Capitals) joined through special video messages, extending their support ahead of Season 4. The event also featured franchise representatives and official broadcasters JioStar, coming together to celebrate the League's growth and the unveiling of the league's promo.

Also Read | Japan Masters 2025: Lakshya Sen Cruises Into Second Round; Kiran George, Ayush Shetty Exit Early.

Over its first three seasons, SA20 has firmly established itself as the biggest T20 league outside India, powered by a blend of world-class international stars such as Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, playing alongside emerging South African talent like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka, Ryan Rickelton, and strong franchise and broadcast support. Season 3 marked a defining year of growth with a 70 per cent rise in sold-out matches, including a third consecutive sold-out Final, and a 37 per cent surge in global television viewership spanning India, the UK, the US, and Pan-African markets.

Graeme Smith, League Commissioner, SA20, said: "India has been at the heart of SA20's journey from the start. The support of the IPL-owned teams and our partnership with JioStar has been vital. The passion and energy of Indian fans inspire us every season, and their connection has played a huge role in the league's growth. As we head into Season 4, we're excited to strengthen that bond and continue delivering a league that resonates across South Africa and the subcontinent."

Faf du Plessis, Captain, Joburg Super Kings, added: "As players, we can feel the buzz around SA20 -- not just back home, but here in India too. It is one of the best T20 leagues in the world -- competitive, entertaining, and truly global. Seeing fans in India follow the matches, know the franchises, and connect with our teams is really special. It speaks volumes about what this league has built in such a short time."

David Miller, Paarl Royals batter, said: "SA20 has become a league fans can genuinely call their own. Whether you are in Cape Town, Johannesburg, or Mumbai, you see people cheering for their teams, sharing highlights, and engaging with players. That connection with the fans is the league's biggest win -- it's what makes cricket a true celebration between nations."

Tom Moody, Global Director of Cricket, Durban's Super Giants, said: "SA20 has truly transformed into a league that connects players, fans, and franchises across borders. Every season, the quality of cricket continues to rise, and so does the passion surrounding it. What makes SA20 special is its ability to bring together South Africa's homegrown spirit with the global cricket community -- and the growing support from India is adding even more energy to that story."

Hashim Amla, MI Cape Town Coach, said: "Beyond the excitement and fandom, SA20 is also about creating pathways for young players to learn, adapt, and compete at the highest level. The quality of cricket and the exposure this platform provides is phenomenal. You can already see how it's shaping the next generation of South African talent. The League has truly become a bridge between grassroots potential and global stardom."

Mark Boucher, South African legend, said: "Indian and South African cricket have always shared a special bond of respect, rivalry, and a deep love for the game. SA20 carries that spirit forward, uniting the two cultures to create something truly special."

With Season 4 on the horizon, SA20 is set to further solidify its connection with India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)