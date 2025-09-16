Johannesburg [South Africa], September 16 (ANI): South African batter Dewald Brevis, who recently became the most expensive player in SA20 history after being picked by Pretoria Capitals, expressed happiness at joining the franchise, saying that he feels excited to be playing for his hometown.

On September 9, when the hammer struck during the SA20 season four auctions, history was made as after months of scoring runs and blasting sixes for fun in T20 cricket, Brevis was picked by Pretoria for R16.5 million or Rs 8.31 crores, marking an end of his three years of association with MI Cape Town, having won the title with them this season.

Speaking to SA20, Brevis said that the three years he spent with MI Cape Town were "special three years, filled with ups and downs".

"I will always remember that. But this is a new chapter for me. To be with Pretoria, I am super excited. It is my hometown. I know SuperSport Park very well--it is very close to my heart. That's the ground where me and my brother grew up watching cricket, running around the field, playing next to the field. To be able to be there now, I am really excited. I cannot wait to see the team, get together with them, and just make memories and have fun," he said.

From 2023-25 for MI CT, Brevis scored 676 runs in 32 matches and 29 innings at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of over 145, with four half-centuries and a best score of 73*. His peak with the franchise came in this year, scoring 291 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17, with two half-centuries and a best score of 73*.

Brevis also is in scorching form in all of T20s this year, with 1,022 runs in 32 innings at an average of 40.88 and a strike rate of 186.83, with a century and six fifties and best score of 125*. Against Australia, he scored Proteas' second-fastest T20I ton and the highest individual score for his nation in T20Is.

Speaking on the Pretoria Capitals squad, he said, "I think it is great. It is great to have Lungi Ngidi there, we have spent a lot of time together. It started in Bangladesh, and we've got good memories. Then Lizaad Williams, and a lot of our local guys. I am so happy for Connor Esterhuizen as well. He is a great player, and he will do great for us. If you look at all the overseas players, I think we have got a well-balanced team: a strong batting lineup, power-hitters, guys that will love SuperSport Park. If you look at Rutherford, Andre Russell, it is a great all-round team. I am very excited to see how the boys go and how they enjoy playing there, because it is a beautiful place to bat and play cricket."

Brevis also said that SA20 continues to get better every season and during the upcoming season, the competitition levels will rise even higher.

"The competition, I think, will be even tighter. The teams are always balanced and competitive, and it's T20 cricket. The conditions in South Africa are some of the best, you get all kinds of conditions. If you play at the coast, Cape Town, everywhere it is different. That variety is very cool, and it is what SA20 has to offer. And I think the crowds, I cannot wait for that again. It is a great time of the year, and it is going to be lots of fun," he added.

Defending champions MI Cape Town will get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener. (ANI)

