Cape Town, Jan 14 (PTI) MI Cape Town returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 33-run victory over neighbours Paarl Royals in their first home match of the season in Betway SA20 here.

Newlands, which was filled to capacity for MI Cape Town's first home game of Season 3, delivered a near-perfect all-round performance to clinch the win here on Monday.

New signing Reeza Hendricks led the way with the bat with his first half-century for home side. His 59 off 37 balls provided the foundation for the team to post a formidable 172/7.

Hendricks was ably supported by Rassie van der Dussen (43 off 33 balls). The pair shared a 78-run partnership off 54 balls before the in-form Delano Potgieter smashed another 18-ball 29 to provide the late innings momentum.

The Royals' chase began positively with Joe Root (26) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (26) smashing 38 runs in just the three overs.

However, the introduction of Kagiso Rabada into the attack reaped immediate rewards with the fast bowler dismissing both Root and Pretorius within a couple of overs of each other.

Both were wicket maiden overs from Rabada.

The Royals never recovered from the double blow with MI Cape Town's spin twins George Linde and Rashid Khan adding to their woes.

Linde bowled beautifully to finish with figures of 3/15, while Rashid claimed 2/28.

The two Western Cape sides will go head-to-head again in the rematch of the Cape Town derby in a couple of days' time at the Boland Park on Wednesday.

