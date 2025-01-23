Mumbai, January 23: The Sunrisers Eastern Cape's campaign gathered momentum after the defending SA20 champions claimed a third consecutive bonus point win, beating Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs here. Sunrisers remain in third place with 15 points, while the Capitals stay on nine points in fifth place. It was a performance where the back-to-back champions had to show their character after being reduced to 53/5 after an impressive early burst by Capitals seamer Eathan Bosch (3/33) and new Australian recruit Jason Behrendorff. Bosch has now become the Capitals' leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps surpassing former captain Wayne Parnell's 24. SA20 2025: MI Cape Town Strengthen Playoffs Push After Kingsmead Washout Against Durban’s Super Giants.

Sunrisers required a captain's innings and Aiden Markram delivered with a gutsy 68 not out off 55 balls to lift the Sunrisers up to 149/7. Markram received lower order support from Marco Jansen (24 off 24 balls) and Liam Dawson (25 off 11 balls) to switch the momentum in favour of the home team.

Jansen is fast becoming an early contender for SA20 Season 3 Most Valuable Player (MVP) with the all-rounder following up his cameo with a brilliant new-ball spell. The lanky left-arm seamer tore through the Capitals top order with figures of 3/7 and aided by Richard Gleeson (1/22) left the visitors in tatters at 28/4. SA20 2025: Paarl Royals Climb to Top With Six-Wicket Win Over Joburg Super Kings.

Capitals had handed Rookie Keagan Lion-Cachet an SA20 debut and the 22-year-old showed that he had both the skill and temperament to succeed at this level. The right-hander struck a solid 28 in partnership with Marques Ackerman (25) to give the Sky Blues a semblance of hope. However, Sunrisers were not to be denied on their home patch with Dawson (3/17) picking up both in quick succession to close out another bonus point win.

