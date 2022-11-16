Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a message for Kieron Pollard, congratulating him on his appointment as the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians.

Pollard, the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder, called time on his IPL career on Tuesday after holding alks with the most successful IPL franchise. He was offered the role of the team's batting coach.

His MI teammates, including Jasprit Burmah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, penned wishes for the burly West Indian.

"At @mipaltan there is never a goodbye, Polly. Congratulations on becoming the new batting coach for the MI franchise. Your presence will be a big influence for all the boys in the dugout," tweeted Sachin.

Speedster Bumrah said Pollard's experience and calm presence will be missed on the field.

"It'll take some time to get used to you not being on the field out there with us. I'll enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings @KieronPollard55," Bumrah posted on Twitter.

Suryakumar, the world's No.1 T20I batter who was in explosive form for India in the just-concluded T20 World Cup, wished Pollard good luck for his new role.

"From then to now, the brotherhood has only grown stronger, Polly It is going to be tough to not have you on the field with us, but very excited to have the opportunity to keep learning from you, in your new role Wish you all the best for this new chapter #OneFamily," tweeted Suryakumar.

Pollard's former team-mate Malinga, too, tweeted for the West Indian saying, "Happy Retirement Polly! I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big man All the best for the next phase of your cricket journey. @mipaltan's batting will surely go from strength to strength under your guidance. @KieronPollard55 #OneFamily."

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma called him a 'big-impact player' and an 'MI legend'.

"Big man, big impact and always played with heart. A true MI legend @kieron.pollard55," wrote Sharma on Instagram. (ANI)

