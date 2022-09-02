New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

Now, the organisers have announced the other Indian greats who will be part of the India Legend Team. The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues.

Also Read | County Championship 2022: Glamorgan Sign India Batter Shubman Gill For Last Four Matches.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022, in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun.

Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC Sign Defender Gursimrat Singh Gill for Upcoming Season.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, according to a media release. New Zealand Legends are the new entrants to this edition. They will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness of road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. Tendulkar retired from the game over 8 years back on November 16, 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)