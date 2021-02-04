Liverpool [UK], February 4 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that striker Sadio Mane might be available for the weekend clash against Manchester City.

The Senegal star has missed the Reds' last two games due to a muscle issue. And while his team-mates overcame his absence superbly in winning at West Ham last Sunday, they were without him on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 at home to Brighton.

Klopp is not sure about Diogo Jota's return but he remained optimistic about Mane's comeback.

"Diogo is - I don't know exactly - a couple of weeks, two, three, four. I'm not sure. And Sadio we will see. He might be available for the weekend, I don't know. He didn't train with the team today. We will see," Klopp said after the match.

Liverpool boss admitted that players were not "mentally fresh" to take on Brighton after recording eye-catching wins over Tottenham and West Ham in the past week.

"For me tonight was really tough. We had two tough games and we are not mentally fatigued like depressed or whatever. Just tonight we were not mentally fresh enough, that's for sure. That's what I mean and not depressed or whatever. Please don't forget I'm not native and don't make stories of my bad English. So, we were not fresh enough here, that's true, and that's what we have to be," Klopp said.

"I know and you know as well how much better football these boys can play. There might be two reasons. One is they don't want to, and I think even you would agree with me that that's probably not the case. So then why didn't it work? These are the things we have to figure out. I was involved in these two games, so it was tough for me as well," he added. (ANI)

