New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Indian U17 women's football team will take on Bhutan in their third and final round-robin encounter of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, at 11:45 IST, with hopes of securing a spot in the final.

As part of preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, scheduled in China from April 30, India is fielding its U17 team in the tournament, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

With three points from their opening-day victory over Nepal, the Young Tigresses were still in second place after losing 0-2 to Bangladesh on Monday. India must make a variety of combinations and permutations to secure their spot in the final.

If Nepal loses against Bangladesh later in the day, a win or a draw against Bhutan will be sufficient. For India to qualify if Nepal wins, the hosts must defeat Bangladesh by at least 4 goals.

Pamela Conti was not dissatisfied with the girls' performance despite their first defeat as India U17 head coach, stating that it was superior to the match against Nepal in many ways.

"Actually, we are happy with the performance because we saw many things we have been working on, and the players applying them in the match. Of course, we are sad about the result, and I think we deserved more," Conti told the AIFF.

Although matches between India and Bangladesh are often fierce, the opening 30 minutes were nearly one-sided, with the Young Tigresses creating multiple easy opportunities and the opposition mustering none. But in the latter part of the first half, Bangladesh scored twice, leaving Conti's team to lament missed opportunities.

"I especially liked the first 30 minutes," said the 43-year-old. The team was very compact, close between the lines, and we tried to recover the ball high up the pitch. The opponents hardly crossed the halfway line. However, this intensity cannot last for only half an hour. It has to last 90 minutes. If it drops, the other team gains confidence, and things change. When we return to India, we need very specific work on the physical, technical and tactical aspects."

10 days have passed since Conti took over as team coach, and India will have about 12 weeks to prepare for the Asian Cup after the SAFF U19 Women's Championship. When the group stage draw is held in Malaysia on February 12, the Young Tigresses will learn their opponents.

Prior to the continental event, Conti highlighted the importance of increased physical training.

"At this age, development and growth are more important than the result itself. Everyone wants to win. I never want to lose. But we must be realistic. We played against a team that is two years older and physically stronger.

"When we arrived about 10 days ago, the players had done very little physical work. Now we are training twice a day, and if we need to train three times a day when we're back in India, we will do it. They are young and capable. What matters most is that they understand the sacrifice required to become professionals," she said.

Now, India's attention is on overcoming Bhutan on Wednesday in order to secure a spot in the final. Bhutan has yet to open their account in the competition after losing to Bangladesh 0-12 and Nepal 1-2, respectively.

"If we only look at their result against Bangladesh, we might think it will be easy, but that is not the case at all. We have to keep working, and we have to win, because we want to reach the final.

"In Europe, we always say that football gives you another chance for redemption, and I am already waiting for that. I don't like losing. Never. But now, it's time to train and prepare properly for the match against Bhutan," Conti concluded. (ANI)

