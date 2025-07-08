Astana (Kazakhstan), Jul 8 (PTI) Sairaj Pardeshi on Tuesday won the bronze medal in the 86kg category during the Asian Junior (men and women) Weightlifting Championships here.

Pardeshi, who broke three youth national records during his gold medal-winning effort in the Khelo India Youth Games in the 81kg category, lifted a total of 338kgs.

He lifted i152kg in snatch and 186kg in clean and jerk.

Pardeshi, who hails from Manmad in Maharashtra, had earlier won the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha.

Last year in May, he had finished fourth in IWF World Youth Championships and had won the gold medal in the youth section and silver in the senior category of the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships in September.

Pardeshi, whose father is a scrap dealer, has trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Aurangabad as well as in NIS Patiala.

