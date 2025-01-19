Multan [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): An incredible nine-wicket haul by spinner Sajid Khan helped Pakistan register a 127-run win over West Indies in the first Test at Multan on Sunday.

With this win, Pakistan is 1-0 up in the two-match series, with the second Test in Multan from January 25.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The duo of Gudakesh Motie (1/48) and Jayden Seales (3/27) had Pakistan down to 46/4. From then on, a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket between Saud Shakeel (84 in 157 balls, with six fours) and Mohammad Rizwan (71 in 133 balls, with nine fours) helped Pakistan get back in the game. Jomel Warrican (3/69) wiped out the tail quickly, skittling out Pakistan for 230 runs in 68.5 overs.

In the first innings of WI, Pakistani spinners Sajid (4/65), Noman Ali (5/39) and Abrar Ahmed (1/6) unleashed ultimate destruction, sharing among them all 10 wickets. Lower order of Jomel Warrican (31 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Seales (22 in 13 balls, with three sixes) and Gudakesh Motie (19 in 25 balls) lifted WI to 137 all out from an extremely poor position at 66/8. Pakistan led by 93 runs.

In their second innings, Pakistan started well with a partnership of 67 runs between skipper Shan Masood and Muhammad Hurraira (29 in 58 balls, with three fours). Though Masood hit a half-century and ended with a well-compiled 52 in 70 balls (with two fours and two sixes), Pakistan was skittled out for 157 runs, thanks to an incredible spell by spinner Jomel Warrican (7/32). Pakistan led by 250 runs and set Windies 251 runs to win.

In the run-chase, Alick Athanaze (55 in 68 balls, with four boundaries) did score a half-century, but fine spells from Sajid (5/50) and Abrar Ahmed (4/27) helped Pakistan bundled out WI for just 123 in 36.3 overs, win by 127 runs with two days left in action.

Sajid earned the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

