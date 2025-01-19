Manchester City suffered a setback on their road to redemption in the English Premier League with the team dropping points against Brentford in the last match. Pep Guardiola knows his team is well and truly out of the title race but qualifying for the Champions League with a high level of competitiveness will be top of their agenda. Ipswich Town are in the relegation zone currently, 18th in the ranking with 16 points from 21 matches. They need a positive result here to start their revival in the bid to remain in the first division. Ipswich Town versus Manchester City will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 10:00 PM IST. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034.

Axel Tuanzebe, Conor Chaplin, Sammie Szmodics, and Chiedozie Obgene are the players missing out for Ipswich Town ahead of the game. Jaden Philogene is pushing for a start here but will likely have to be content with a place on the bench. Liam Delap comes up against his former club and he will look to make the occasion count. Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead will be deployed in the wide midfield spot.

Erling Haaland has committed his long-term future to Manchester City and the Norwegian striker will be the key man upfront for the visitors. Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will be the playmakers in midfield and Savinho alongside Phil Foden are set to start as the wide players. Mateo Kovacic will sit at the base of midfield and make the side tick with his passing range. Eintracht Frankfurt Forward Omar Marmoush Nears Manchester City Move As Transfer Talks Progress.

When is Ipswich Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City go up against Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Ipswich Town vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ipswich Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Ipswich Town vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Ipswich Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Ipswich Town vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City should dominate this game and secure a routine win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).