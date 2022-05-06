Rome, May 6 (AP) After spending virtually the entire season in the relegation zone, Salernitana reached the safety spots with a 2-1 win over Venezia in Serie A.

Federico Bonazzoli converted a penalty and Simone Verdi scored the winner after Thomas Henry equalized for last-place Venezia.

Salernitana moved up to 17th place, one point ahead of Cagliari. Venezia remained last and dropped seven points behind Salernitana with three matches remaining -- virtually ensuring it will be relegated.

Salernitana has won four of its last five matches and is on a five-game unbeaten run.

The match was postponed from January when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana's team. (AP)

