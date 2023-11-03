Shenzhen (China), Nov 3 (PTI) India's Ajeetesh Sandhu played a second straight round of 2-under 70 and was certain to make the cut, even as play was not completed in the second round of the USD 1.5 million Volvo China Open here.

Sandhu, lying tied 17th, was one of the three Indians likely to make the cut. The others were Karandeep Kochhar 71-70 at 3-under and tied 24th and S Chikkarangappa (68-74), who was tied 38.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Reclaim Fifth Position With Clinical Victory Over Netherlands, India Retain Top Spot.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (75-71), SSP Chawrasia (75-73), Veer Ahlawat (74-77) and Honey Baisoya (80-78) missed the cut.

Meanwhile Eugenio Chacarra, one of the favourites for week, took the halfway lead on nine-under following a four-under-par 68. The Spaniard led by one from China's Zhang Huilin, who won this event in 2020, and Chen Guxin, who fired rounds of 69 and 68 respectively at Hidden Grace Golf Club.

Also Read | Ben Stokes to Undergo Knee Surgery After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Hopes to Be Fit for England’s Tour of India in January.

Australian Jack Thompson, winner of the Qualifying School back in January, signed for a 70 to finish in a tie for fourth on seven under with American Andy Ogletree, the runaway leader of The International Series and Asian Tour Order of Merits, who took a step closer to wrapping up those titles early on after carding a 69, and his compatriot Paul Peterson, who returned the same score.

A total of seven players were unable to complete their rounds as darkness fell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)