New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian MMA fighter and fitness icon Sangram Singh has voiced his support for Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat and underscored the critical role of youth in achieving this transformative goal.

Last month, PM Modi emphasised the significant role of the youth in shaping a Viksit Bharat. Highlighting the power of young minds coming together, he announced a landmark initiative, the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,' scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from January 11 to January 12, 2025.

Sangram Singh highlighted the PM's vision of harnessing the collective energy of the youth and encouraged their active participation in the Viksit Bharat Quiz, a flagship initiative under the Young Leaders Dialogue.

"Our honourable Prime Minister has announced a Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and that youth of the country should come forward and take part in the movement. I encourage the youth of the country to take part in the Viksit Bharat quiz. You just have to go to My Bharat portal and register it to take part in the quiz," said Sangram Singh in his Instagram video.

In addition, Sangram Singh recently met with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, to discuss key initiatives aimed at advancing sports, fitness, and youth empowerment across the nation.

"Met Honourable Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji today. We had a very productive discussion about various aspects of sports and fitness. I look forward to many interesting campaigns in the next few months and contribute towards a Fit India," he added.

Widely recognized as a passionate advocate for fitness, health, organ donation, and gender equality, Sangram Singh continues to inspire the nation with impactful campaigns. His initiatives focus on promoting rural wrestling, supporting education, and encouraging ethical sportsmanship and clean living.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue - National Youth Festival 2025 will bring together approximately 3,000 vibrant young participants selected through three distinct verticals, including the newly announced Viksit Bharat Challenge. This dynamic assembly will convene at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 11-12, 2025, to shape the future of a developed India.(ANI)

