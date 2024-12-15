Mohammedan SC will return in Indian Super League action as they will take on Mumbai City FC at their home. Mohammedan SC are at the bottom of the points table with only a single win after 10 matches. They started positively but dropped points in few of the games they dominated. After that they lost momentum and kept losing games. Mohammedan SC’s form at home has been disappointing, as they have lost their last three consecutive home fixtures, the joint-longest active home losing streak in the ISL. Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov said that he is focusing on getting the processes for the preparation right with his players. ISL 2024–25: Late Alberto Rodriguez Strike Helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant Clinch 3–2 Win Over Kerala Blasters FC.

Mumbai FC, meanwhile are at a slightly better position but not exceptionally good. They slightly recovered from their 3-0 loss against Punjab FC by beating Hyderabad FC and drawing against Odisha FC. They are at the ninth position in the table and are struggling to get inside the top six. Mumbai City FC have been in formidable form while playing in Kolkata, losing just one of their last nine ISL matches in the city. This will give them further confidence. A win against Mohammedan SC is important for Mumbai City FC to keep their campaign on track.

When is Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohammedan SC will lock horns with Mumbai City in the ISL 2024-25 on December 15. The Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City match is set to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India and has a scheduled start time at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Where to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. Star Sports 3 will also provide Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City live telecast. For Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City live streaming online for free. Mumbai City FC are slightly ahead of Mohammedan SC in terms of form and are likely to secure a win here.

