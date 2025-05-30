Chachoengsao [Thailand], May 30 (ANI): After successfully completing the gruelling Dakar Rally, seasoned Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale is now set to take on a new challenge at the Thailand Rally Raid Championship, scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 1, 2025, in Chachoengsao Province.

Takale, one of India's most accomplished and internationally recognised rally drivers, will compete in the T1 class--the premier category of cross-country rallying. Notably, he will be the only Indian participant in the T1 class, reaffirming his position as a trailblazer for Indian motorsport on the global stage, as per a press release.

Speaking about the transition from Dakar to Thailand, Takale shared, "The Dakar was a true test of endurance, grit, and mechanical reliability. Thailand Rally Raid presents a unique challenge--tighter stages, unpredictable terrain, and extreme humidity. Yesterday was a good practice session; I had the chance to push the limits of the Toyota Hilux. I am excited to be back behind the wheel so soon after Dakar, and proud to carry the Indian flag into the T1 class."

Known for his resilience and technical skill, Takale has consistently represented India at global rally events such as the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), FIA World Rally Championship, and most recently, Dakar 2025, one of the world's toughest motorsport events.

The Thailand Rally Raid Championship is a major event in Southeast Asia's off-road calendar, drawing top drivers and teams from across the region. The two-day rally across Chachoengsao's rugged landscapes is expected to push competitors to their physical and mechanical limits.

Takale's participation not only marks his debut in the Thai off-road racing scene but also continues his mission to promote Indian talent and visibility in international motorsport. With decades of experience and multiple podiums finishes across continents, Sanjay Takale remains a fierce competitor and an ambassador for Indian motorsport excellence. (ANI)

