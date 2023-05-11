Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Excitement levels are reaching a crescendo as the IPL 2023 enters its business end. This year's edition is proving all the more difficult to predict as it has been one of the closest seasons, especially in terms of which teams will make the playoffs.

With 55 of the 74 matches played so far, there is still no team that is out of the race for the playoffs. And plenty of dramatic last-ball finishes have kept fans on their feet.

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann on JioCinema spoke about how close the race for the playoffs has been and gave his predictions for the Delhi Capitals: "It is actually brilliant how well all the different teams are playing. Anyone could beat anyone on their day in this TATA IPL. I have been covering the tournament for five or six years, and there have always been two teams that are way ahead of everyone else. Gujarat is the most successful team at the moment, yet they could lose tomorrow to anyone. And the fact that Delhi, who have been bottom the whole time, were dreadful at the start of this tournament."

"Let's face it, despite all the talent, they weren't performing. They could easily finish second or third if they win all of their remaining games and the results go their way, and I think they actually will. I think the Delhi Capitals are going to go to the playoffs, just because I love a rags-to-riches tale. Everyone loves a happy ending; there will be a Bollywood movie made about Delhi's season in a couple of years' time, mark my words," he said.

Rajasthan Royals are another team who had a great start to the season but then lost a few matches on the trot and are currently fighting for a spot in the Top-4. Swann shared his thoughts on the Royals' captain Sanju Samson and also compared him to the great MS Dhoni. "What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be. Let's face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he's almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan. And he's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn't lose his calm, he doesn't lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well."

Graeme Swann expressed his thoughts on why he thinks JioCinema's 12-language commentary, particularly Punjabi and Bhojpuri, has been such a huge hit with audiences across the country. "I think it's very simple; the fact that there are so many languages means no one is left out. Every little corner of India has its own; it's as if it were being made specifically for them, which it is. I think it's a matter of time before my Hindi, my Punjabi, and my Bhojpuri are ready to take a stint in commentary. I'm not there yet, but I will be. Compromise mehenga padega."

Graeme Swann also shed light on being a part of the 'The Insiders' show on JioCinema and, along with other legendary cricketers and said, "I think it is a very fresh take on how to commentate cricket; it is like sitting in the changing room with former players and not having a go at anyone else. There is a formality to other commentary that I have done before. You don't get the same insights that you get with the Insiders. Sitting next to people like Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Graeme Smith. And getting Insider knowledge of what they would think in this scenario and not generically what a particular coach would think. You can't get that knowledge just from commentating or from being an expert in the game, but you can get this knowledge, and we can draw it out of these guys. I'm absolutely loving that aspect of it." (ANI)

