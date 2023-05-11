English fast bowler, Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The pacer has already returned back to England and started his rehabilitation under ECB. Although this has created a lot of issues in Mumbai's fast bowling department, the franchise has reportedly planned something big for the English pacer. According to a report from the English outlet Dailymail, Jofra Archer is all set to be offered a year-round contract by Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni and His Daughter Ziva’s Cute On-Field Camaraderie During Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match Is Must Watch Video.

If Archer signs this contract, the England cricket team will have to take permission from MI to get the services of the fast bowler. The report further suggests the deal is worth multi-million pounds. MI currently own five franchises all over the world. Archer is already part of MI's IPL and SA20 franchises. If Archer joins MI on the year-long deal, we might see him playing for all of these franchises along with Mumbai Indians and MI Cape Town in the near future.

The English cricketer has been suffering from a long-term elbow injury. Due to this, he has not played a lot of cricket in the recent past. Despite knowing his unavailability for a whole season, Mumbai signed Archer in IPL 2022 mega auction for a price of INR 8 crore. As expected he could not make a single appearance for MI in his first season. ‘Don’t Have Time for Grudges’ Virat Kohli Posts Video in Response to Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Cryptic Instagram Stories.

Archer made his comeback after performing well for MI Cape Town in SA20. With Jasprit Bumrah also out for the whole season, it was thought that Archer will be leading MI's bowling attack this time around. He however could make only five appearances and took two wickets in IPL 2023 before returning back to England.

Archer is currently focused on regaining fitness before the upcoming Ashes series and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He reportedly has not taken any decision regarding this annual contract from MI so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).