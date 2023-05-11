AS Roma in their previous game defied all odds and made a comeback in the second half of the second leg to turn the game around in their favour as they won the match against Feyenoord 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final clash. As they set their sights towards clinching two consecutive European elite prizes in two consecutive seasons, a mouth-watering tie awaits us on 12, May, 2023, Friday, when AS Roma go head to head with Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadio Olimpico at 12.30 AM. AC Milan 0–2 Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Semifinal: Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Scoresheet As Nerazzurri Register Victory in First Leg.

For the Xabi Alonso-managed unit, the upcoming clash will test how prepared Alonso’s men are when they square off against Bayer Leverkusen. Prior to this tie, Bayer Leverkusen in their previous UEFA Europa League (UEL) game had achieved a 1-4 away win against Belgium’s Union St Gilloise in the second leg and coming into their next game, they will be looking much more confident as they aim to reach their second European title final since 2002.

With most of their key players out because of their low-levels of match fitness, Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma has got to mountain to climb when they clash with Leverkusen. Since claiming a win against Feyenoord, AS Roma’s form in the league has not been up to the mark as they are winless since four games that also include a 0-2 defeat against Inter Milan at their home ground in this weekend.

When is AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

AS Roma will be hosting Bayer Leverkusen in their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match on Friday, 12, May, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stadio Olimpico.

Where to watch Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network Channels. Lionel Messi Pens Down Emotional Post As Sergio Busquets Decides To Leave Barcelona at the End of Season.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLiv will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

