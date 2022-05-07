New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Santiago Nieva stepped down from his role as the Indian boxing team's high-performance director, on Saturday.

Nieva, who took charge of the national team in 2017, played a vital role in taking Indian boxing to greater heights.

"Indian boxing has benefited immensely from Santiago's presence. He has played an instrumental role in crafting the growth of Indian boxing in the last five years and we thank him for all the efforts and hard work. On behalf of the Indian federation, I personally wish him the best for all his future endeavours," said BFI president Ajay Singh in a statement.

Nieva's five-year stint with the Indian national team includes some exceptional achievements such as his highest-ever participation at the Tokyo Olympics and historic two medals in the 2019 Men's World Championships. Nieva will now be the head coach of the Australian national boxing team.

"Goodbye is always difficult but that's how life works. I have had an amazing five years working along with the Boxing Federation of India and the talented boxers of the nation. I thank BFI for all their support during my time with the Indian team. I believe Indian boxing has great potential and it will continue to grow," Nieva added. (ANI)

